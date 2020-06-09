CIECA June 30 Webinar Features Founder Erick Bickett

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next webinar will feature Erick Bickett, the founder of CIECA and the past CEO and co-founder of Auto Center Auto Body (ACAB) Automotive Group and FixAuto USA. Bickett’s presentation, Back to the Future of Collision Repair & How CIECA Brings All Industry Segments Together, will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at noon (EDT). All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Registration is available online.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Bickett will share insight about the current landscape of the collision repair industry and