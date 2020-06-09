I-CAR Adds 3 Online Training Courses

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) three new online courses that count toward annual Gold Class and Platinum training requirements. The new courses include:

Car-O-Liner CMI300 PulseTrio – GMA Welder Operation and Tuning is a one-hour course that introduces the settings, functions, adjustments, and advanced tuning techniques for the CMI300 PulseTrio.

Chief MultiMig 525 – GMA Welder Operation and Tuning is an online, one-hour course that introduces the settings, functions, adjustments, and advanced tuning techniques for the Chief 525.

Portable Measuring Systems for Damage Analysis – this is a half-hour course that highlights the benefits of using portable