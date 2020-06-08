Total U.S. Aftermarket Forecast to Decline 8.8% But Expected to Rebound in 2021

Total U.S. automotive aftermarket sales are forecast to decrease 8.8 percent in 2020 as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors, according to the “2020 Joint Channel Forecast Model” produced jointly by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

The 2020 Joint Channel Forecast Model also predicts that total light duty aftermarket sales will grow from $281 billion in 2020 to $314 billion in 2021.

“Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Channel Forecast shows that the continued strength and resilience of the automotive aftermarket will lead to a brighter 2021,”