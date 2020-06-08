Sherwin-Williams and Larsen Motorsports Announce Scholarship Recipient

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes and Larsen Motorsports have named the first Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund recipient: Nicole Turner, a 28-year old certified motorcycle mechanic/technician now attending Lake Tech in Eustis, Florida for auto body finishes.

“Nicole is the definition of a trail blazer,” explained Elaine Larsen, owner, Larsen Motorsports. “She’s the reason we started Blazing Trails and why we established the scholarship fund with Sherwin-Williams. She’s fearless, she’s breaking boundaries and she’s setting a new standard. She is the perfect person to receive the first scholarship.”

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and becoming a certified motorcycle mechanic/technician,