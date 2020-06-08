CollisionWeek

PPG Targets $170 Million Savings in Global Restructuring

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has approved significant and broad restructuring actions to reduce its global cost structure. The company cited weakened global economic conditions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and related pace of recovery in a few end-use markets, along with further opportunities to optimize supply chain and functional costs.

PPG logoWhen completed, the company expects the planned actions will deliver $160 to $170 million in annual pre-tax cost savings, with approximately $25 to $35 million of savings projected in 2020. The remainder of the annual cost savings is anticipated to be substantially realized by year-end 2021.

The plan

