Electude and CCAR Announce COVID-19 Best Practices eLearning Modules

Electude International and the Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) announced the further expansion of the online E-Safety course suite, the automotive safety courses, assessments and credentials created by CCAR and available through Electude.

CCAR logoNew COVID-19 learning modules for automotive service and repair staff as well as for management have been added, providing best practice information relating to the handling of vehicles during the pandemic.

With ongoing concerns about being exposed to the novel coronavirus, automotive service and repair operations are interested to learn more about the steps they can take to protect their team members as well as their

