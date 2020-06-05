IBISConnect Africa Online Event July 23

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) announced IBISConnect Africa 2020 – a live, interactive, online event to be broadcast between 10.00 and 13.00 South Africa Standard Time (4-7 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, July 23.

IBIS has embraced the opportunities of the new digital era to develop and present to its African and worldwide audience a series of presentations, debates, interviews and question and answer sessions..

On the agenda will be topics such as how the African market can learn from the new UK salvage code of practice, why it’s important for Africa to adopt a low energy technology and sustainability