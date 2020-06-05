Government Jobs Report Shows Surprising Strength as Unemployment Rate Declined in May

Employers brought more people back to work in May than expected in hopeful sign of a faster economic recovery.

The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released this morning showed that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 2.5 million in May, and the unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent. The result surprised economists that had widely projected a third month of declines in employment.

These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In