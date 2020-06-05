Australia-Based Suncorp Boosts Training Subsidy for Collision Repair Partners

With COVID-19 putting pressure on many industries, including repairers, Australia-based insurer Suncorp is continuing to support its repairers by boosting its Suncorp Training Subsidy.

Established over five years ago, the Suncorp Training Subsidy provides financial support for its panel of motor repairers to allow them to undertake training.

Prior to COVID-19, each repairer was eligible for $750 to go towards employee training; however, Suncorp has increased the subsidy to $1,000 until June 30.

Executive Manager Assessing and Repair Performance Brett Wallace said Suncorp was encouraging repairers to take advantage of the subsidy increase to upskill their employees.

“We appreciate our