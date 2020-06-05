ASE Extends Spring Scheduling Window Until September 30

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has extended the scheduling window to September 30 to give those who have registered additional time to schedule their tests. Spring registration will remain open until June 30 for more than 54 automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus, and truck equipment repair certification tests.

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the social distancing and safety measures that the Prometric test centers have put in place. Before registering, please