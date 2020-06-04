SEMA Show Attendee Registration Opens

Organizers of the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas continue to plan for its November 3-6 event in November and opened attendee registration online. Several large automotive and collision repair events have seen their 2020 events rescheduled or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The biennial Automechanika Frankfurt event in Germany scheduled for September was postponed until next year. Yesterday, CollisionWeek reported that the Northeast Trade Show that had been rescheduled from March to August was cancelled.

Show organizers are actively working with leading experts to develop standards and protocols that will create an optimal environment to conduct