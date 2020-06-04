CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SEMA Show Attendee Registration Opens

SEMA Show Attendee Registration Opens

By Leave a Comment

Organizers of the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas continue to plan for its November 3-6 event in November and opened attendee registration online. Several large automotive and collision repair events have seen their 2020 events rescheduled or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The biennial Automechanika Frankfurt event in Germany scheduled for September was postponed until next year.  Yesterday, CollisionWeek reported that the Northeast Trade Show that had been rescheduled from March to August was cancelled.

SEMA ShowShow organizers are actively working with leading experts to develop standards and protocols that will create an optimal environment to conduct

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey