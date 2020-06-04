Original One Parts Acquired by Kinderhook Industries

Original One Parts, the supplier of certified auto parts for use in both collision repair and mechanical repairs, announced today that it has been acquired by private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Original One Parts serves independent collision repair shops, dealership service centers, multi-shop locations (MSOs) and other customers.

The company employs its proprietary VINtegrity Certification Process, a rigorous six-step inspection and certification process to ensure all parts meet the exact fit, form and function as a new part. Original One Parts provides repairers with the smart solution