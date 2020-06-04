CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IIHS Research Indicates Self-Driving Vehicles Could Struggle to Eliminate Most Crashes

IIHS Research Indicates Self-Driving Vehicles Could Struggle to Eliminate Most Crashes

By Leave a Comment

Driver mistakes play a role in virtually all crashes. That’s why automation has been held up as a potential game changer for safety. But autonomous vehicles might prevent only around a third of all crashes if automated systems drive too much like people, according to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

 IIHS logo“It’s likely that fully self-driving cars will eventually identify hazards better than people, but we found that this alone would not prevent the bulk of crashes,” says Jessica Cicchino, IIHS vice president for research and a coauthor of the study.

Conventional thinking has it

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey