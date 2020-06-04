Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2020-2021 Board

The Equipment and Tool Institute announced the new Officers and Board Members on their election to office for 2020-2021.

Elected Board Members are as follows:

Officers (One-year term):

President: Robert Vogt (IOSiX)

Vice President, Programs: Harlan Siegel (Opus IVS)

Vice President, Marketing: Ed Prange (Bosch)

Secretary/Treasurer: David Rich (Innova)

Immediate Past President: Kevin FitzPatrick (Opus IVS)

Elected for a one-year term on the Board of Directors:

Rob Nyce (Dorman)—Term Expires 2021

Elected for a two-year term on the Board of Directors:

Jake Rodenroth (asTech)—Term Expires 2022

Chuck Olsen (Air Pro Diagnostics)—Term Expires 2022

Elected for a three-year term on the