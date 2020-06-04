Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2020-2021 Board

The Equipment and Tool Institute announced the new Officers and Board Members on their election to office for 2020-2021.
Elected Board Members are as follows:
Officers (One-year term):
- President: Robert Vogt (IOSiX)
- Vice President, Programs: Harlan Siegel (Opus IVS)
- Vice President, Marketing: Ed Prange (Bosch)
- Secretary/Treasurer: David Rich (Innova)
- Immediate Past President: Kevin FitzPatrick (Opus IVS)
Elected for a one-year term on the Board of Directors:
- Rob Nyce (Dorman)—Term Expires 2021
Elected for a two-year term on the Board of Directors:
- Jake Rodenroth (asTech)—Term Expires 2022
- Chuck Olsen (Air Pro Diagnostics)—Term Expires 2022
Elected for a three-year term on the
