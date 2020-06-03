WIN Announces Webinar to Meet the 2020 Most Influential Women in the Collision Repair Industry

CollisionWeek

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced a webinar to highlight the achievements of its 2020 Class of Most Influential Women (MIW) recipients on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. This webinar is available free of charge to all WIN members and collision repair professionals, suppliers, and students.

The MIW award is presented to those women who have notable achievements in the collision repair industry throughout their career and have made a positive difference within their local communities. Since 1999, over 90 women have been recognized for their contributions to this profession.

