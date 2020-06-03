Uni-Select Joins Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) announced that, effective June 1, Uni-Select Canada Inc. has joined the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., the global network of independent automotive warehouse distributors.

“We are glad to join the Alliance as we are both driven by entrepreneurial spirit and have a strong commitment to the aftermarket,” said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni- Select. “This association will enable Uni-Select to accelerate our technological development while reducing development time to deliver world class data management metrics across our customer spectrum. While both organizations and their respective brands will remain fully independent, we expect that