Northeast Tradeshow Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Current restrictions on mass gatherings in New Jersey created uncertainty about event that was rescheduled to August. Organizers will offer virtual events this year.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the decision to cancel their 2020 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The annual event, originally scheduled for March 20-22 had been postponed to August 21-23. Organizers say they will resume its normal schedule next year, with show dates of March 19-21, 2021.

“When we first realized the magnitude of COVID-19 and postponed NORTHEAST in March, we hoped we