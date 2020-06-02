Signature Collision Centers Choose AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics announced the addition of Signature Collision Centers to its list of clients. Based in Annapolis, Md., Signature Collision is an MSO with 24 locations along the eastern seaboard.

Carl Deaton, VP of Operations at Signature Collision Centers, stated, “We understand that vehicle technology is rapidly advancing and that each manufacturer has its own complex and unique service requirements. It’s also become clear to us that neither our in-house techs or local mobile techs would enable us to service every model vehicle on every repair. AirPro takes a unique approach by offering on demand, uniquely-trained brand specialists. We surveyed