CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Signature Collision Centers Choose AirPro Diagnostics

Signature Collision Centers Choose AirPro Diagnostics

By Leave a Comment

AirPro Diagnostics announced the addition of Signature Collision Centers to its list of clients. Based in Annapolis, Md., Signature Collision is an MSO with 24 locations along the eastern seaboard.  

Signature Collision CentersCarl Deaton, VP of Operations at Signature Collision Centers, stated, “We understand that vehicle technology is rapidly advancing and that each manufacturer has its own complex and unique service requirements. It’s also become clear to us that neither our in-house techs or local mobile techs would enable us to service every model vehicle on every repair. AirPro takes a unique approach by offering on demand, uniquely-trained brand specialists. We surveyed

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey