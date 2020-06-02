CollisionWeek

Passenger Traffic Volume Up 3% Last Week

Passenger travel improvements occurred in every state for the sixth week in a row amid Memorial Day holiday.

According to the latest INRIX U.S. National Traffic Volume Synopsis covering the week of May 23-29, overall travel stabilized for the week as personal travel increased but long-haul truck and fleet travel were impacted by the holiday.

INRIX Nationwide Passenger Travel Week Ending May 29

The chart above shows the relative change in passenger vehicle travel from March 1, relative to the comparable day of the week during the control week of February 22 – 28, 2020. The chart also includes a weekly rolling average.  Passenger travel continued to trend

