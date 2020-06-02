NASTF Announces Agenda for June 9 Virtual General Meeting

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) will be hosting a virtual general meeting on June 9th at 7 p.m. EDT.

NASTF announced the presentation schedule will include:

General Motors, An Inside Look at a NASTF/OEM Partnership

Privacy4Cars, What Does Your Car Know About You?

What Does NASTF do with Education?

Next Generation NASTF, How to Make the New NASTF.org Work for You

The webinar is free to all attendees and registration is not required. Additional information on how to join the webinar will be emailed to NASTF members and will be posted at the NASTF website closer to the