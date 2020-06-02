Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces July Online Virtual Golf Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced its first virtual golf fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, July 25. The online event will take the place of the annual CREF summer golf outing that was cancelled.

Through a $25 donation, players will take part in golfing 18 holes using TopGolf’s online game and the first 150 to register will receive a CREF attendee bag with promotional items. Thousands of dollars in prizes and promotional giveaways will be randomly awarded to players throughout the day of the event. Funds raised through the event will support CREFs efforts to assist high school and college collision programs across the country.

Registration and additional details about the event are available online.

Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode noted, “Even though the industry couldn’t gather at our annual golf fundraiser, we wanted to get creative in organizing something interactive and fun that requires zero golf skill and you could participate from the comfort of your home. Also, where our physical golf events are limited on the number of golfers, through this opportunity we could have thousands of people participate from around the globe and help us in raising additional funds for high school and college collision programs. Please considering joining us ‘FORE’ a great cause.”