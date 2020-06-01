SCA Distributes Over $30,000 of PPE Appraiser Safety Kits

In a period of 10 days, SCA Appraisal has delivered 550 Appraiser Safety Kits at no cost to members of the industry including independent appraisal suppliers, SCA franchise owners and even competitors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our entire industry and we wanted to do something to give back to those folks who make it happen every day,” said Tim Davis, Jr., president of SCA Appraisal. “We put out notice via social media about the kits and within 5 days we had requests for over 500. I am proud of how our team mobilized to get them out within days and the testimonials have flooded my inbox.”

Each kit contains PPE including gloves, masks and sanitizer spray with a value of over $65.

“I contract with several Appraisal Companies and NO ONE stepped up to bat to help keep us safe the way SCA did! Not only did I receive increased compensation & bonuses for putting myself into harm’s way, but they also sent me the supplies I needed and could not get anywhere locally,” wrote Leo Slosser of West Coast Appraisers. “Thank you SCA for the awesome masks, gloves, wipes & sanitizer you sent me! I was getting worried I would not be able to find anymore and BOOM! Delivered.”

Another appraiser, Jimmy Wessel of Tulsa, Okla. sent a note after receiving the PPE saying, “During COVID SCA provided quick and proper guidance to protect the employee, shops, & owners we deal with on a daily basis. Trying to locate items locally was a nightmare. In an unprecedented time SCA was able to communicate to us not only the procedures, but provide the masks, gloves, & sanitizer we very much needed.”

“As a franchise owner for over 10 years, SCA has always provided exceptional support. SCA once again showed their appreciation by not only providing ‘COVID Relief Compensation’, but also by sending personal safety kits. They really do care and that’s why I’ll always be loyal to SCA,” said Elizabeth Muradyan, SCA franchisee.