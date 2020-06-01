Paul Barry Named Executive Director at CIECA

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Paul Barry was named executive director of the organization, effective June 1. In his new role, Barry will work with CIECA’s board of trustees to develop a clear mission and objectives for the organization as well as an effective strategy to accomplish those objectives.

“With the rapid changes to vehicles driven by technology, including autonomous vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), the landscape is evolving very quickly,” said Barry. “My