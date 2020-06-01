CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Paul Barry Named Executive Director at CIECA

Paul Barry Named Executive Director at CIECA

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Paul Barry was named executive director of the organization, effective June 1. In his new role, Barry will work with CIECA’s board of trustees to develop a clear mission and objectives for the organization as well as an effective strategy to accomplish those objectives. 

Paul Barry was named Executive Director at the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) effective June 1.

 “With the rapid changes to vehicles driven by technology, including autonomous vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), the landscape is evolving very quickly,” said Barry. “My

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey