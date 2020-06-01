Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition Calls for Signatures to Support Ballot Initiative

The Massachusetts Right to Repair coalition is asking for support for its effort to include a revamped right to repair law on the November ballot in the Commonwealth.

According to the group, it needs 20,000 signatures on a petition to ensure that the Right to Repair is placed on the ballot.

“Usually, we would reach out directly through gatherings, public places, and knocking on doors – but because of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not possible so we are asking for your electronic signature,” said the Coalition in an email soliciting support. “If we don’t act quickly,