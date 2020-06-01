Axalta Commences $500 Million Note Offering

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced that two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC and Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding B B.V. intend to offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, subject to market and other conditions, to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The notes are expected to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company and each of the company’s existing restricted subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions. The