CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Commences $500 Million Note Offering

Axalta Commences $500 Million Note Offering

By Leave a Comment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced that two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC and Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding B B.V. intend to offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, subject to market and other conditions, to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Axalta logoThe notes are expected to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company and each of the company’s existing restricted subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions. The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey