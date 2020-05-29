CollisionWeek

Uni-Select Completes Refinancing with New $565 Million Credit Facilities

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS), the parent of FinishMaster, today announced that it has successfully secured new credit facilities providing access to additional liquidity on more flexible financial terms and conditions. The new $565 million secured credit facilities, which will mature on June 30, 2023, consist of a $350 million revolving credit facility and $215 million term facilities. The facilities can be used for general corporate purposes, providing additional liquidity and flexibility.

Uni-Select logo"These new credit facilities increase our total available liquidity by an additional $100 million, to approximately $220 million, and complement the multiple measures implemented by our team over the past

