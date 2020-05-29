May Auto Sales Projected to Jump Over 50% Higher than April

Generous incentives and Memorial Day weekend sales expected to boost new vehicle sales in Edmunds Forecast.

The car shopping experts at Edmunds say that generous financing offers and incentives during Memorial Day weekend helped give the auto industry a much-needed boost in May, forecasting that 1,074,542 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 11.8 million. This reflects a 32.5% decrease in sales from May 2019, but a 50.5% increase from April 2020.

Government statistics on new vehicle sales going back to January 1976 show that the April new