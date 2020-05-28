CCC Reports Accelerated Growth of Photo Estimate and AI-Supported Claims

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) reported today that photo estimates and artificial intelligence (AI) supported claims have expanded at a record pace exceeding double-digit growth since the beginning of the year. The rapid adoption of digital technology is in direct response to social distancing and work-from-home protocols initiated to combat COVID-19.

CCC industry data shows that the insurance industry recently surpassed 3 million estimates initiated leveraging photo technology, since tracking began in 2018. The company also reports that the percentage of claims processed through CCC Quick Estimate, the company’s mobile photo estimating solution, has more than doubled from January to