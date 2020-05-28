I-CAR Announces 2020 Volunteer and Instructor Award Recipients

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the 2020 recipients of its Johnny Dickerson Welding Award, Lon Baudoux Instructor of the Year Award and I-CAR’s Founders and Committee Awards.

The awards were scheduled to be announced at I-CAR’s Annual Volunteer & Instructor Conference planned for earlier this year. Due to COVID-19, the conference was canceled, and I-CAR later recognized award recipients during a virtual event.

“I-CAR’s vision is to bring collision repair training and knowledge to everyone in the industry. This aspirational goal would not be possible without a dedicated team of some 1,500 instructors, volunteers and staff