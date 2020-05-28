CollisionWeek

Axalta Launches Color Retrieval Software Enhancement with 3D Modeling

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced the launch of Advanced Color Proofing, the latest enhancement to their proprietary color retrieval software, ColorNet.

Axalta Advanced Color Proofing

“Advanced Color Proofing allows collision customers to view paint colors and digitally rotate them on 3D vehicle renderings to determine color match and blendability across panels,” said Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta, Global Refinish. “Advanced Color Proofing reduces the need to paint multiple test panels to achieve the desired appearance, which saves time and materials and maximizes productivity in the body shop.”

“We are dedicated to making color formula retrieval and match as accurate and easy as possible

