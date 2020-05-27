CollisionWeek

RDA June 10 Webinar Examines Crisis Bounce Back Formula for Collision Repair Shops

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) is hosting a webinar titled Crisis Bounce Back Formula for Collision Shops, presented by Ryan Taylor, CEO and Founder of Body Shop Booster

Refinish Distributors Alliance - RDA logoRegistration for the event is available online.

Attendees will learn:

  • How to market your business in this new environment
  • Adapt to new business behaviors
  • New opportunities created
  • How you can maximize on these opportunities

RDA/IMPACT is the a national group of independent refinish distributors servicing over 5000 collision centers throughout the United States.

