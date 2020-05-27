RDA June 10 Webinar Examines Crisis Bounce Back Formula for Collision Repair Shops

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) is hosting a webinar titled Crisis Bounce Back Formula for Collision Shops, presented by Ryan Taylor, CEO and Founder of Body Shop Booster
Attendees will learn:
- How to market your business in this new environment
- Adapt to new business behaviors
- New opportunities created
- How you can maximize on these opportunities
RDA/IMPACT is the a national group of independent refinish distributors servicing over 5000 collision centers throughout the United States.
