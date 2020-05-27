Mazda Partners with OEConnection for Mechanical Parts Marketing Program

OEConnection LLC (OEC) announced it will provide Mazda North American Operations with RepairLink, its mechanical parts sourcing technology. Mazda is the 10th vehicle manufacturer to adopt RepairLink to facilitate their online OEM parts marketing program, with RepairLink programs covering over 80 percent of US vehicles.

The RepairLink solution allows participating Mazda dealers to offer competitively priced OEM parts to the more than 40,000 repair facilities actively using the platform to search for and buy parts each month. RepairLink also provides dealers with the opportunity to offer promotional pricing on popular parts through the Parts Marketing Program (PMA), and online access