Interview: Chris Evans, State Farm Insurance

Evans explains how the largest auto insurer in the U.S. has adapted its claims operation in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Claims have started to rebound after declining due to stay-at-home orders.

The response to the pandemic has required businesses, particularly those essential businesses such as collision repair and insurance companies, to adapt their operations to continue servicing customers. In our video interview, embedded below, Chris Evans, claim consultant for State Farm Insurance, explains how the crisis has impacted their claims operations, customer communications, technology use and collision repair shop relations.

Evans explained that like many companies in