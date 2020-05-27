CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Interview: Chris Evans, State Farm Insurance

Interview: Chris Evans, State Farm Insurance

By Leave a Comment

Evans explains how the largest auto insurer in the U.S. has adapted its claims operation in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Claims have started to rebound after declining due to stay-at-home orders.

The response to the pandemic has required businesses, particularly those essential businesses such as collision repair and insurance companies, to adapt their operations to continue servicing customers. In our video interview, embedded below, Chris Evans, claim consultant for State Farm Insurance, explains how the crisis has impacted their claims operations, customer communications, technology use and collision repair shop relations.

 

Evans explained that like many companies in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey