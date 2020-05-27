CollisionWeek

Fix Auto UK Acquires Sixth Corporate Owned Collision Repair Center

Fix Auto UK announced it has acquired the Fix Auto Paignton site after the business had fallen victim of the coronavirus pandemic and became insolvent. The purchase has added to the portfolio of businesses as part of Fix Auto UK’s owned site operations comprising of Fix Auto Daventry, Fix Auto Colwyn Bay, Fix Auto Barnsley, Fix Auto Crawley and Fix Auto Paignton. In addition, the network also has a majority share in Fix Auto Goole.

Fix Auto LogoPrompt action by Fix Auto UK has secured the site and its employees, with Fix Auto UK assuming responsibility for Fix Auto Paignton’s employees and

