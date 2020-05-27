CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP-MN Awards Nearly $20,000 in Scholarships to Automotive and Collision Repair Students

AASP-MN Awards Nearly $20,000 in Scholarships to Automotive and Collision Repair Students

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced scholarship awards totaling $19,500 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition or tools during the 2020-21 school year. The scholarships are in the amount of $1,000 or $1,500 and were made possible by a successful fundraising drive within the AASP-MN membership, as well as donations from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee and the Bill Smith Fund.

AASP-MN 2019 logoTwenty college and high school students from seven schools submitted scholarship applications.  Applications were reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey