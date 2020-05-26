CollisionWeek

Women’s Industry Network Announces 2020-2021 Board

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the appointment of two new members to its Executive Committee (EC) and a new member to its Board of Directors.

Womens Industry NetworkAccepting new leadership positions with WIN are:

  • As Secretary – Liz Stein, VP of Industry Relations, Assured Performance Network
  • As Administrative Vice Chair – Tanya Sweetland, Strategic Advisor, Map Investco.
  • As Board Director – Crystal Leigh Ellison, CD Dents Inc.

Continuing their term as WIN officers are:

  • Board Chair – Cheryl Boswell, DCR Systems
  • Vice Chair – Jenny Anderson, Entegral Powered by Enterprise
  • Treasurer – Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel

Continuing to serve on the 2020

