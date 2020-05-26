CAPA Creates New Standard for Automotive Sensors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive collision repair parts, announced its new CAPA Standard 703 for automotive sensors. The standard is applicable to ultrasonic park distance control (PDC) sensors but may be expanded to include other types of sensors in the future. It contains requirements for function, performance, durability, ingress protection, electrical, mechanical, climate, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), fit, dimensionality, appearance, and materials.

With the growing trend of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), more automobiles are incorporating sensors to assist with parking and low speed maneuvering. It is estimated that rear parking sensors