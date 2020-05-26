AkzoNobel Expands Sikkens Online Resources for U.S. Market

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes today announced that it has launched a Sikkens Vehicle Refinishes website specific to the United States market.

“We are excited to provide a direct, online resource for products available in the United States,” says John Eubanks, Marketing Manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Americas. “Previously, customers could access this information through the global Sikkens website, but not without navigating through several menu options.”

Color tools such as the Automatchic and MIXIT are featured on the site that includes information on the robust “beyond paint” offering available to Sikkens customers in the U.S., such as: