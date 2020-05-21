Tom Adams Named Vice President of Sales at Refinish Manufacturer TCI Products

TCI Products announced the appointment of Tom Adams as Vice President of Sales. Adams will work with the TCI Sales Team and personally strategize with each of our jobbers so they can achieve aggressive growth in 2020 and beyond. Product development through the eyes of a successful paint jobber will be of special focus.

Adams brings almost thirty years of experience in the automotive refinish industry and the wealth of knowledge that can only be attained through such a long and successful career. His journey started as a delivery driver for Colormaster Automotive Paint, Inc. and over his tenure, worked