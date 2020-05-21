Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 10% in April Compared to 2019

Net income up 95% for the month compared to last year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported yesterday that its total personal auto policies in force in April were 15,506,300, up 10 percent from 14,115,000 in April 2019. Agency channel auto policies in force totaled 7,237,100, up 8 percent from 6,687,200 last year. Direct channel personal auto insurance policies in force were 8,269,200, up 11% from 7,427,800 in 2019.

In March, the company had reported its total personal auto policies in force of 15,290,900, also up 10% versus the previous year.

Net premiums written for all lines of business were $3.764