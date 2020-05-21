International Insurance Experts to Examine Claims Management in Post-COVID-19 World During May 28 Webinar

The Claims Bridge International announced it will be hosting an online panel discussion on Thursday, May 28, at 3 pm EST, titled Is COVID-19 Driving Claims Innovation? During the free webinar, international insurance experts from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and European Union will share their insights about the future of the claims industry as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.
Registration for the webinar is available online.
Discussion topics will include:
- Catastrophic hail claims management in 2020
- Tactics for identifying and mitigating risks
- Managing claims in a post-COVID-19 world
- Major trends for insurers
- Utilizing digital technologies during
