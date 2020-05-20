U.S. Length of Rental Up in April in Wake of Pandemic Response

The latest data show length of rental up over two days nationally.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s Length of Rental (LOR) reports have long served as an industry proxy for repair cycle times. Enterprise measures LOR by three main vehicle statuses: Drivable, Non-drivable and Total Loss. Factors such as storms and changes to vehicle mix can affect LOR, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a marked increase in LOR at both the national and state levels.

Comparing April 2020 with April 2019, LOR is up nationally 2.1 days. Large states such as New York, California and Texas saw increases