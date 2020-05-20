Nationwide Creates Enterprise Innovation and Digital Organization

Nationwide announced it is making some organizational adjustments to enable the company to further enhance and accelerate its focus on innovation with an emphasis on digital interactions.

Chetan Kandhari, Chief Digital Officer, will lead a new Enterprise Innovation and Digital organization, aligning all of Nationwide’s innovation and digital teams into one and accelerating delivery of innovation and digital experiences across the company.

“This evolution will give Nationwide even more focus and enable us to bring new customer solutions and experiences to market more quickly,” said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker. “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital solutions by