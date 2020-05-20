CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Nationwide Creates Enterprise Innovation and Digital Organization

Nationwide Creates Enterprise Innovation and Digital Organization

By Leave a Comment

Nationwide announced it is making some organizational adjustments to enable the company to further enhance and accelerate its focus on innovation with an emphasis on digital interactions.

nationwideChetan Kandhari, Chief Digital Officer, will lead a new Enterprise Innovation and Digital organization, aligning all of Nationwide’s innovation and digital teams into one and accelerating delivery of innovation and digital experiences across the company.

 “This evolution will give Nationwide even more focus and enable us to bring new customer solutions and experiences to market more quickly,” said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker. “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital solutions by

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey