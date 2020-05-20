Interview: Olivier Baudoux, Mitchell International

Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence for auto physical damage at Mitchell International details its AI-enabled estimating solution and its impact on collision repair.

With the announcement of the commercial availability of Mitchell Intelligent Estimating (MIE) in the U.S., artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an increasing part of the auto collision repair and claims industries. With millions of collision repairs every year providing the data needed to mine and develop algorithms, the auto claims process is fertile ground for the use of AI in estimating, process standardization and fraud detection.

In our video interview embedded