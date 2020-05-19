CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm Announces $2.2 Billion in Auto Insurance Cuts

State Farm Announces $2.2 Billion in Auto Insurance Cuts

By Leave a Comment

State Farm announced that based on current trends, it is working to reduce auto insurance rates in every state. The national average for those rate reductions is 11%, saving customers a total of approximately $2.2 billion.

State Farm InsuranceThe rate reductions are in addition to its Good Neighbor Relief Program that State Farm previously announced would provide up to a $2 billion dividend, flexible customer payment options and philanthropic relief. Together, State Farm auto customers should see about $4.2 billion in savings.

“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” said State

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey