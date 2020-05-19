CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / EU Passenger car registrations Down 76.3% in April

EU Passenger car registrations Down 76.3% in April

By Leave a Comment

In April 2020, registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union posted a year-on-year decline of 76.3%. The first full month with COVID-19 restrictions in place resulted in the strongest monthly drop in car demand since records began. The EU was harder hit than the U.S. in April as sales in the U.S. were projected to be down approximately 52.5% versus the previous year. With most showrooms across the EU closed for the entire month, the number of new cars sold fell from 1,143,046 units in April 2019 to 270,682 units last month.

EU New Vehicle Registrations April 2020

Each of the 27 EU markets

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey