EU Passenger car registrations Down 76.3% in April

In April 2020, registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union posted a year-on-year decline of 76.3%. The first full month with COVID-19 restrictions in place resulted in the strongest monthly drop in car demand since records began. The EU was harder hit than the U.S. in April as sales in the U.S. were projected to be down approximately 52.5% versus the previous year. With most showrooms across the EU closed for the entire month, the number of new cars sold fell from 1,143,046 units in April 2019 to 270,682 units last month.

Each of the 27 EU markets