CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Los Angeles

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR First Choice Auto Body, a 6,500 sq. ft. facility located at 4368 Fountain Avenue, in Los Angeles, Calif. The collision repair center is the first CARSTAR location for owner Edwin Khoshabeh, a third-generation auto body repairer who has been in the industry his whole life.

“My father had an auto body shop and he taught me how important it is for everyone in the facility to be multi-talented and always be learning,” says Edwin Khoshabeh, owner, CARSTAR First Choice Auto Body. “Joining CARSTAR gives us access to the learning portal CARSTAR University, connects us