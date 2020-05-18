Small Business Optimism Declined in April

The NFIB index continues its two month slide in wake of pandemic.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small business optimism index took another dive in April, falling 5.5 points to 90.9, with owners expressing certainty the economy will weaken in the near-term, but expecting it to improve over the next six months. The Optimism Index has fallen 13.6 points over the last two months, with nine of 10 Index components declining in April and one improving.

“The impact from this pandemic, including government stay-at-home orders and mandated non-essential business closures has had a devasting impact on the small