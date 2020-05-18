Paul Stone Named President and CEO at Hertz

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:HTZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Paul Stone President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Stone, most recently Hertz’s Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Operations Officer, North America, also has been elected to the Hertz Board of Directors. Stone succeeds Kathryn V. Marinello, who plans to continue with the company in a consulting position for up to one year to support a smooth transition.

The company, hit hard by the decline in travel due to the pandemic,