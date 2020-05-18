CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / BASF Announces Refinish Supply Agreement with Car Sharing Company in China

BASF Announces Refinish Supply Agreement with Car Sharing Company in China

By Leave a Comment

BASF and DiDi, the mobile transportation platform, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, where Xiaoju Autocare (Xiaoju Yangche), a subsidiary of DiDi, is headquartered.

: Sebastien Garnier (left), Vice President, Business Management Automotive Refinish Coatings, Asia Pacific, signs the strategic cooperation agreement with Zhang Si (right), General Manager of Xiaoju Components, observed by Patrick Zhao (2nd from left), Senior Vice President, Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific and Gu Haijie (2nd from right), President of Xiaoju Autocare.

Under the agreement, BASF will provide DiDi with sustainable automotive refinish products developed at its research and production site in Jiangmen.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey